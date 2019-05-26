Auburn Community Mourns Bramblett Loss

by Justin Walker

The Auburn community is heartbroken after waking up Sunday morning to the news surrounding the deaths of long-time Auburn sportscaster Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula. The Brambletts died Saturday night due to injuries sustained in a two-vehicle car accident at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and Samford Avenue in Auburn.

He was known as “The Voice of the Auburn Tigers,” and called play-by-play action over the radio for the University.

“It’s big loss for Auburn and all the Auburn nation,” Auburn fan Jim Lowry says.

Since 2003, Bramblett was the lead voice, heard by fans who tuned in to Auburn football and basketball games. Some actually preferred listening to Bramblett over television announcers.

“We would actually listen to him and then mute the commentators on the t.v. because we just thought he was better,” Auburn graduate Laura Macedonia says.

Some in the Auburn community were just finding out about the Bramblett’s deaths late Sunday morning.

“I’m really kinda choked up just to find out about it,” Margee Ragland says. “He took us through so many games and, you know, the spirit of Auburn is Rod Bramblett.”

Fans say Rod Bramblett had a part in some of the moments they remember most about Tiger’s sports.

“With basketball and with calling the Iron Bowl,” Macedonia says.

“All of his calls in the games, you know, especially the 1 second game for sure,” Ragland says.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.