Montgomery Eyes Cost, Energy Savings in Switch to LED Bulbs

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Montgomery may soon be shining a little brighter, with plans to install thousands of new streetlights in the coming months.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that Alabama Power is footing the bill for the project. The utility started installing lights last week with plans to overhaul the city’s streetlight system and make it more energy efficient.

Every light in the city will be replaced with LED bulbs that are brighter and illuminate a larger area. The new bulbs also help alleviate light pollution because the light can be directed downward.

The city thinks it will save about $600,000 over the next five years.

Alabama Power hopes to finish the switch in about nine months, according to the release.

___

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)