The Voice of the Auburn Tigers, Rod Bramblett and His Wife Paula, Killed in Car Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

Rod Bramblett, the longtime radio announcer for Auburn football and basketball games, known as “The Voice of the Auburn Tigers” and his wife were killed in a two-car wreck in Auburn last night.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says in a statement that Rod Bramblett died Saturday night at UAB Hospital in Birmingham from a head injury. He was 53. He had been airlifted there for emergency treatment.

Harris says Paula Bramblett died in the emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center from internal injuries.

The 16-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver’s name was not released.

Harris says alcohol was not a factor in the accident, which is still under investigation.

Bramblett, a 1988 Auburn graduate, had been the Tigers’ play-by-play announcer for football and basketball since 2003. He started announcing Auburn baseball games in 1993.

Bramblett was a three-time Alabama Sportscaster of the Year. His most famous call came on the “Kick Six” play in the Iron Bowl game against rival Alabama in 2013.

