Former Auburn QB Charlie Trotman Remembers Rod Bramblett

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Auburn quarterback Charlie Trotman, who spent 15 years with the Auburn Network, joined sports anchor Darrell Puckett to remember the life of Rod Bramblett. Bramblett, known as the voice of the Auburn Tigers’ sports broadcasts, died in a wreck over the weekend. His wife Paula also died.

Trotman remembered how Bramblett replaced the late Jim Fyffe as the top Auburn broadcaster.

“Rod is iconic, he was just like Jim Fyffe. Rod Bramblett took over and it was a difficult time, because Jim had passed away. Rod came in 2003 and did a phenomenal job. He made that job his, and since that time, everybody associates Auburn football, Auburn basketball, Auburn baseball with his voice.

He’s been the national commentator of the year in 2013, he’s been the state commentator, sportscaster of the year several different times. People just love Rod because he was such a great guy. Rod was one of the friendliest and genuine people that you would ever find. He never let his job get to his head, just a fabulous person, prince of a guy, great friend and we’re all going to miss him so much. There’s going to be a big void in the Auburn family for a long time,” Trotman said.