Husband Charged in Elmore’s 1st Murder of 2019

by Jonathan Thomas

The Elmore Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the first murder of 2019 in Elmore.

51-year-old Willie Reeves has been charged with shooting-and-killing his 52-year-old wife Andrea.

Officials say the shooting was Sunday night in the 300 block of Lucky Town Loop, where a party went into the night. Police say during the party, guests discovered Andrea’s body in the master bathroom where she was shot in the head.

Reeves was arrested and taken to the Elmore Co. Jail. Currently, he’s awaiting a bond hearing.