Memorial Service Details for Rod and Paula Bramblett

by Alabama News Network Staff

A service celebrating the lives of Rod and Paula Bramblett will be held Thursday, May 30, at 2 p.m. at Auburn Arena. Visitation will take place prior to the memorial service from noon to 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Dr. George Mathison will officiate. A private burial service for family will follow.

The Brambletts died of injuries they suffered in a wreck on Saturday night in Auburn.

The Voice of the Auburn Tigers, Rod served as Auburn’s lead announcer since 2003, and called Auburn baseball games for 27 seasons.

The Rod and Paula Bramblett Family Memorial Fund is being created to support Rod and Paula’s children: https://www.gofundme.com/rod-and-paula-bramblett-family-memorial-fund

— Information from Auburn Athletics