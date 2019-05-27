More 90+ Degree Heat !

by Shane Butler

It’s the unofficial start to summer and it’s feeling every bit of it! High pressure remains firmly in control and this is keeping it hot and dry around here. 90 plus degree heat is sticking around until further notice. Rain chances stay slim but there’s the possibility a few showers could develop late week. A frontal boundary heads southward on Thursday and this may be just enough to get a few showers/storms going. We will advertise this for both Thursday and Friday afternoon. This would be the only heat relief we see over the next several days. Good luck keeping cool on these summer-like days!