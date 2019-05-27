Near-Record Heat Continues Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

It was very hot and mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday in central and south Alabama. Temperatures soared into the mid and upper 90s both days. Andalusia soared to 101° Sunday afternoon. Montgomery hit 97°, which tied the record high set back in 1916. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s again Memorial Day afternoon. There may be some clouds obscuring the sun at times this afternoon, but no rain is expected. Temperatures cool to around 70° tonight.

Near-record heat continues Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Highs reach the mid 90s with a mostly sunny sky both days. Some rain could finally return to the forecast Thursday. Coverage/intensity of rain looks very limited, and its still going to be hot. Highs reach the low to mid 90s Thursday afternoon. We could see spotty shower and thunderstorm coverage on Friday too. Afternoon high temperatures settle down a little this weekend, but it’s still going to be hot for this time of year. Temperatures top out in the low 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.