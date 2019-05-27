Prattville Observes Memorial Day With Wreath Laying Ceremony

by Danielle Wallace

In Prattville, many people spent Memorial Day attending a wreath laying ceremony.

“We need to remember who gave everything. Who gave their all for us to be able to have those freedoms to enjoy it,” said Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie.

Gillespie was one of several speakers for Prattville’s wreath laying ceremony that honors fallen military members.

“Some of the freedoms that we sometimes take for granted and it’s been announced that this is an unofficial beginning of summer and there’s a lot of people around the pool or shopping or doing whatever. That’s actually a freedom that we sometimes take for granted,” said Gillespie.

The city of Prattville and American Legion Post 122 hosted the ceremony. Some of the post members want people to continually know and respect the meaning of Memorial Day.

“I currently teach Jr ROTC at Calhoun High School in Lowndes County and that’s one of the things that I talk to my students about. You know the sacrifices that we have made for this country – the sacrifices that soldiers have made, airmen, marines, and sailors,” said Lenora White.

During the ceremony, family members of those who were lost in battle were recognized and honored.

“It’s to remember the fallen veterans and their sacrifice to give us a free country so we can vote and we can speak as we want, be democrats or republicans, whatever. That’s what they died for,” said Christine Shavers.

“It was great to see everyone out here. It was great to see all of those bleachers filled,” said Ell White II.

Post leaders say seeing this crowd on Memorial Day, is a reminder that their sacrifice was worth the fight.

Because it shows that the community supports us and they also understand that some of our soldiers – our airmen and our marine made the ultimate sacrifice for us to be here today,” said Ell White II.

During Monday’s ceremony flags were flown at half-staff in Prattville to honor fallen service members.