Prattville Retro Pool Party Kicks Off Opening of Pool at Pratt Park

by Danielle Wallace

Many people in Prattville spent Memorial Day beating the heat at the pool.

It was all part of the city’s annual Retro Pool party at Pratt Park. The party is a Memorial Day tradition used to kick off the opening of the city’s pool. Admission was one dollar and included a hot dog and drink. Children attending the party say it’s one of their favorite ways to start summer.

“It is very hot out here and people are looking for a cool place to go to so that’s helping us with our participation because we have had more people come through this year than we can remember,” said Kelly Cook.

Normal hours for Pratt Park’s pool this summer are as follows:

Each Friday: 12 pm until 5 pm

Each Saturday: 10 am until 5 pm

Each Sunday: 1 pm until 5 pm