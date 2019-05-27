Veterans Affairs Health Center Celebrates Memorial Day

by Justin Walker

Memorial Day celebrations have taken place across the country.

In Montgomery, the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care system honored the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice defending our country.

“It’s in remembrance, it’s important to remember those who came before us and sacrificed for our freedoms as Americans,” keynote speaker for the ceremony Chief Master Sergeant of the 42nd Air Base Wing Michael Morgan says.

War veterans around the River Region attended the ceremony.

“They died for our freedom, most of them volunteered, most of them were compelled,” veteran Robin Wood says. “They were compelled to do something so they stood up, and still watched for us.”

Jeff Davis High School’s JROTC took part in the ceremony.

Vietnam War veterans re-enacted the missing man table.

It’s a play that remembers war heroes who’s bodies have never been found.

“That missing man that is no longer with us will never be able to set down with his children, or his family and eat a meal,” president of the Chapter 607 Vietnam Veterans David Payne says.

Morgan says his message was to remind the crowd of the value of the sacrifices made.

“The importance of Memorial Day, the importance of remembering those who came before us and the importance of sacrifice, both for service, both for brotherhood, and for country,” Morgan says.

Having fought for the United States, Wood says she understands the needs veterans face.

“I get goosebumps talking about it every time,” Wood says. “It is something so dear to me. I know people that have lost not only their lives, but family members, their health sometimes, and I’m always one of those advocates trying to make sure that veterans are taken care of.”

Montgomery musician Eric Perkins provided music.

A wreath laying portion was included as well.