Chance for rain late week !

by Shane Butler

Little change from day to day around here. The ridge of high pressure remains the dominate weather feature over the deep south. This keeps us mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures respond with highs easily reaching the mid 90s. There could be a little bit of relief on the way soon. A frontal boundary heads our way Thursday. This system may be just enough to kick off a few showers/storms Thursday afternoon and again Friday afternoon. Thanks to more clouds and rain activity, daytime high temps will come down slightly. Looks like once the front is out of the way, we’re right back into mid 90 degree heat early next week.