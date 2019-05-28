Funeral Plans Announced for Legendary Quarterback Bart Starr

by Alabama News Network Staff

The son of legendary quarterback Bart Starr has announced funeral plans for his father, who rose from his playing days at Lanier High School in Montgomery to play for Alabama and the Green Bay Packers. Starr led the Packers to victory in the first two Super Bowls ever played.

The family is planning a private family funeral in Alabama to be followed in the future by a celebration of life in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Bart Starr Jr. tells WBAY-TV in Green Bay that both he and his mother, Cherry Starr, are grateful for the outpouring of support in the wake of his father’s death on Sunday at age 85 in Birmingham. Starr says it’s humbling to think how many people his father positively impacted to elicit such support.

He says Packers fans will have a chance to pay their respects in Green Bay. Starr says that’s in keeping with his dad’s affection for the fans, the Packers organization and many people he met in Wisconsin over the years. No time and location has been set for that gathering.

