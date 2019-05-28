Gathering of Eagles Honors Leaders in Air Command

by Danielle Wallace

Several military veterans and current service members were honored Tuesday night in Prattville.

The Gathering of Eagles first honoree dinner was held in Prattville.

Merryl Tengesdal was one one of those honorees who has made high strides, becoming the first African American woman to fly the U-2 in the Air Force over a decade ago.

“It’s truly an honor, I feel like – these guys are top tier caliber and it’s great to be among them,” said Tengesdal.

While the gathering of eagles has been a tradition for decades for Maxwell Air Force Base. This year is the first year the honorees are recognized in Prattville to honor those who are leaders in air, space, and cyberspace.

“In our community, about forty percent of our residents have some connection to the military and this is just a great opportunity for us to be able to give back and share with residents out at Maxwell,” said Joe Mathis, a Prattville Chamber Board Member.

The special event not only brings the honorees together. But also a younger generation who could be future eagles.

One way to get them there? To promote stem education, something that the Gathering of Eagles Foundation takes great pride in.

“As we continue to grow in the future and we have different adversaries and different challenges we need those bright minds, those sharp quick witted talented individuals that know how to take us – not necessarily into the military but aviation, cyber space and take that to that next level,” said Ashley Ritzert.

Tengesdal says it is the perfect opportunity to show that anything is possible.

“We share our stories, we share what we did in the military, the missions that we did how we overcame some of adversaries – things in our lives that shows these children that yes you can do it to. You are able to accomplish these things as well,” said Tengesdal.

The Gathering of Eagles continues in Montgomery for the public Wednesday night at the Shakesphere festival at 7 PM.