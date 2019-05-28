Gov. Ivey to Host Bill SIgning Ceremony Wednesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday will be joined by members of the Alabama Legislature for a ceremonial bill signing of legislation that passed during the 2019 Regular Session.

The following bills will be signed by the governor:

SB147 – This bill allows local governments to offer Tier I benefits to their Tier II employees.

HB468 – This bill provides a two-step pay raise for certain employees of the Department of Corrections and expands the bonus incentive program to include bonuses for additional training achievements.

HB287 – This bill creates the Women's Tribute Statue Commission to fund, commission and place statues of Rosa Parks and Helen Keller on the grounds of the state capitol.

HB479 – This bill allows the state to issue Class A commercial driver licenses to people between the ages of 18 to 21 who otherwise meet state and federal requirements for intrastate commerce only.

HJR91 – This resolution names a portion of Interstate 20/59 in Jefferson County the Sgt. Wytasha L. Carter Memorial Highway. Sgt. Carter was a member of the Birmingham Police Dept. and was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 13, 2019.

SB138 – This bill authorizes the statewide 911 Board to administer a statewide voice and data system and to fund grants for the various 911 districts in the state.

HB402 – This bill transfers fuel tax collection responsibilities from the State Treasurer to the Alabama Department of Revenue.

The program is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.