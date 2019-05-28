House Health Committee to Hold Public Hearing on Medical Marijuana Bill

by Jerome Jones

The House of Representatives Health Committee will hold a public meeting Tuesday at 10AM on the Medical Marijuana Bill.

The bill would would allow patients 19 and older who are suffering from one of 33 conditions to qualify for medical marijuana and obtain it at licensed dispensaries.

The legislation would also establish a commission responsible for licensing cultivators, distributors and retailers and also approving medical cannabis cards for patients.

The Alabama Senate passed the bill by a 17-6 vote earlier this month.

If the bill passes through committee it will be heard before the full House of Representatives.

More than 30 U.S. states have passed laws regulating some type of medical marijuana use.