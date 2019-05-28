Near-Record High Temps Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

It was a hot and somewhat muggy memorial day, with highs in the mid to upper 90s for most of the area. Montgomery fell well shy of the record high temperature for the day. That was 99° on 5/27/1916. It was still hot, with a high of 95° in the capital city yesterday. Temperatures reach the mid 90s again today. The record for today in Montgomery is 97°, and we could be very close to that this afternoon. The clouds around this morning clear later today, and it should be mostly sunny later on. Temperatures slowly cool into the upper 60s overnight.

Wednesday features near-record heat again. Rain is not expected Wednesday, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 90s. Wednesday night lows fall to around 70° under a clear sky. Some rain finally returns to the forecast Thursday. It still looks like a minimal chance for rain, with just spotty showers and storms as a slow moving front meanders south into the state. The front may continue to slowly push south of our area by early this weekend. If it makes it far enough south, our rain chances would be low to zero for Sunday through early next week. If it stalls in south Alabama or the gulf coast, we could see spotty showers each day through early next week.

The heat should finally back down a bit after Wednesday. It’s still going to be hot though, with highs in the low 90s this weekend and early next week.