Sen. Doug Jones Talks Military Issues

by Danielle Wallace

U.S Senator Doug Jones spent Tuesday touring Maxwell Air Force Base.

During his visit, he spoke about current military issues that he is tackling on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Jones says in the future, we could see an effort to modernize our nation’s military. Right now, he says one of the biggest things he is dealing with, are issues that impact veterans and military spouses. Those issues include working to get rid of the widow’s tax.

“That’s what we can do to fulfill our solemn obligation to people who have served and their families who have served with them. That’s something that’s getting a lot of momentum I’m really proud to say as a senator that I have led the effort. We have seventy three cosponsors on that, which is really remarkable given the partisan divide that we see in congress,” said Jones.

Jones says there are plans in the works from the National Appropriation Defense Committee that are specifically for Alabama, which involve modernizing the nation’s military.