Stuffed Bears Used to Bring Smiles to Children’s Faces

by Justin Walker

A group of women from a Troy church are using their skills to bring smiles to children’s faces across the world.

“It’s been rewarding to the ladies in the church because it gives us a purpose and it makes us know that we’re needed and that we can do some little something for somebody, and especially children,” member Alice Dunkin says.

Dunkin is part of Troy’s First Baptist Church Sewing Ministry.

The women use their handy skills to make clothes and bears for children locally and in other countries.

“We’ve been told by the missionaries in Costa Rica for their project that the children love the bears,” Dunkin says.

The group has sewn over 1,000 bears since beginning around 2016. The women say this is just a small way they can help change the world.

“This is a way that we can help in a small way,” Dunkin says.

“When these ladies see the pictures, when they see the videos, when they hear the reports, they see them with a bears and they’re treasured momentos,” FBC Administrator Geoffrey Spann says.

There is not a lot of expense that goes into the bears. Most of the materials used are donated.

But the finished result serves as a reminder that its the little things that matter most. .

“For them, you know being able to do something to help us and when people do go, its so wonderful,” FBC member and mission trip attendant Elizabeth Hitchcock says.

“We’re praying that all these children that receive these bears know how much we love them and how much love went in to each bear for them,” Dunkin says.

The sewing group will next send some of the bears for Christmas presents to Costa Rica in December.