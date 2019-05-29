2019 Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Fatalities Cut in Half from Last Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

During the same holiday period in 2018, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigated 10 traffic fatalities. The 2019 total was half that. Between 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 24, and midnight Monday, May 27, Troopers investigated five traffic fatalities.

This past weekend, three drivers and two pedestrians were killed in Lauderdale, Wilcox, Mobile and Lee counties. Three of the individuals who died were traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts, but none of the three was using a seat belt at the time of their crash.

ALEA would like to thank Governor Kay Ivey, the Legislature and Alabama’s motoring public for supporting the agency’s efforts to promote traffic safety and to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.