Biscuits Win 23rd Rickwood Classic 9-4

rd Rickwood Classic on Wednesday afternoon at America’s oldest ballpark, Rickwood Field. The Biscuits (30-21) had to come from behind, but ultimately snapped their season-high five-game winning streak in a 9-4 win over the Birmingham Barons in the 23Rickwood Classic on Wednesday afternoon at America’s oldest ballpark, Rickwood Field.

Playing in just their second Rickwood Classic, and first since 2005, the Biscuits, who wore gray throwback uniforms against the cream-colored Barons’ threads, struck first with a two-run laser beam of a home run by Jesus Sanchez off Jimmy Lambert to make it 2-0 Montgomery in the first. Lambert would settle down after that, however, striking out five straight and seven out of eight between the second and fourth innings.

Riley O’Brien was on the mound for the Biscuits, and after dealing three scoreless frames, ran into trouble in the fourth. After sitting down the first two batters, O’Brien hit Laz Rivera and then served up an RBI-double to Nate Nolan that cut the Biscuit lead in half. After walking Mitch Roman, O’Brien then gave up a two-run triple to Luis Robert that put the Barons in front, 3-2. Luis Gonzalez’s RBI-single later in the inning would cap off the four-run fourth.

With the Biscuits trailing 4-2 entering the fifth, a Tristan Gray RBI-fielder’s choice brought them within one, and an opposite field RBI-double by Brett Sullivan tied the game at four in the sixth. In the seventh, Sanchez slashed a double, and then Lucius Fox hit a wall-scraping, opposite field two-run homer over the left field fence that put the Biscuits back in front at 6-4. David Rodriguez would clobber his second home run of the season over the left field wall as well, extending the Biscuit lead in eighth. Rodriguez would add to the advantage in the ninth with a two-run single that made it seven unanswered for Montgomery to end the day.

The Biscuits will try to make it back-to-back victories against the Barons when the series shifts back to Regions Field on Thursday night with Sam McWilliams (3-2) set to duel with Kyle Kubat (3-1) at 7:05 PM CT.

The Biscuits will be back at Riverwalk Stadium to open up a five-game series with the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday, June 2 when there will be a Lil’ Crumbs Dress Like a Player Jersey Giveaway. The series also includes Alabama Agriculture Night on Tuesday, June 4; A Trucker Hat Giveaway presented by U.S. Air Force on Wednesday, June 5; and 80’s Night featuring a T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Gipson’s Tire Pros on Thursday, June 6.