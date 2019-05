by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire and Rescue responded to the the scene of a “hazardous material incident” at the National Guard Armory (187th Fighter Wing) on Selma Highway.

Officials say 10 people were exposed to a small chemical (Hydrazine) leak. After they are decontaminated by HazMat, they’ll be sent to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say there are no other injuries or threats to the public.