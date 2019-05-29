Man Suspected of Shooting at Homeowner During Attempted Robbery Arrested

by Alabama News Network Staff

On May 15, Prattville police officers responded to the Glynwood subdivision on an attempted breaking and entering of a vehicle call where the suspect(s) shot at the homeowner.

On Wednesday May 29, investigators of the Prattville Police Department obtained an Attempted Murder and numerous Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle warrants on Aaron Taki Gage. Gage was developed as a suspect in the shooting. He was located in Montgomery through the combined efforts of the Prattville Police Department Investigative Division and the Montgomery Police Department River Region Star Center.

Gage is currently in the Elmore County Jail on unrelated charges.

At the time of Gage’s arrest he was in possession of a firearm and illegal narcotics.

The Prattville Police Department urges the citizens of Prattville to use caution when confronting subjects who are in the process of committing a crime and to call 9-1-1 immediately from a safe location.

“This should be a strong statement that not only the Prattville Police Department, but all Law Enforcement in the River Region, have resources to track down suspects and will do everything in our control to keep them off the streets.” Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson.