Maybe a shower or storm late week

by Shane Butler

Ninety plus degree heat isn’t going anywhere anytime soon but our chance for some activity is increasing slightly. We expect low to mid 90s sticking around through next week and more than likely below that. In the mean time, a frontal boundary moves into the area Thursday into Friday. This boundary may be just enough to set off a few showers/storms. Not everyone is going to see rain but at least we have a chance. It’s looking like mainly hot and dry conditions prevail once the front fizzles out. This means your weekend should be decent for any out door plans