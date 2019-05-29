Mid-90s Wednesday Afternoon; Spotty Showers and Storms Thursday

by Ben Lang

Temperatures soaring into the mid and upper 90s for most of central and south Alabama on Tuesday. It’s going to be the same-old story this afternoon. Montgomery flirts with another record high temperature today. The record is 96° from 1962. No rain is expected this afternoon, with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures remain in the 80s much of this evening. Overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 60s under a clear sky.

A (small) change to the weather pattern finally arrives on Thursday. Temperatures won’t reach the mid 90s, but its still going to be hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There’s also a small chance for spotty showers and storms to pop-up during the afternoon. However, most locations should remain dry. Thursday night lows fall to around 70°. There could be some spotty showers or storms about the area on Friday too, thanks to a weak front sliding in from the north. Although technically a cold front, there really won’t be a noticeable cool-down for our area.

The front could push south of our area by early Saturday. With a north wind on Saturday and Sunday, we may at least get the benefit of drier air for the weekend. There’s still a small chance for brief, spotty showers each day, but otherwise the weekend features plenty of sunshine. Highs reach the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

The first few days of next week look summer-like, with highs in the low to mid 90s. There could be some spotty showers around next Monday or Tuesday, but still most of our area will be dry. Temperatures may trend back towards the mid-90s next Wednesday.