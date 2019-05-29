MPD Makes Arrest in Memorial Day Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged Daniel Martin, 31, with second-degree assault, domestic violence and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred on May 27 in the 100 block of East Clover Lane.

An adult male sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Further investigation indicated the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute. Martin was later identified as the suspect.

Martin was taken into custody Tuesday by MPD patrol and charged.