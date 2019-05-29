President Trump Tweets Against a Roy Moore Senate Campaign

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Trump has taken to Twitter to speak out against a possible campaign by Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate in 2020. Moore ran for the U.S. Senate in a special election in 2017. Despite being a Republican and well-known for his time as Alabama’s Chief Justice, he lost to Democrat Doug Jones.

This is what Trump said about Moore on Twitter this morning:

Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama. This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two. I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

…If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories. Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating….Judges and Supreme Court Justices! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

Trump had endorsed Moore in 2017 after Moore faced sexual misconduct allegations involving women who were minors at the time of the alleged incidents several decades ago. Moore denied the allegations.

Moore said in March that he was seriously considering making another try for the U.S. Senate seat. Yesterday, he tweeted that if he ran, he would beat Jones.

But that prediction prompted this tweet from Donald Trump, Jr.:

You mean like last time? You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA. Running for office should never become a business model. If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it’s time to ride off into the sunset, Judge. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 28, 2019

So far, Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville have entered the Republican race.

Jones won the special election in December 2017 to fill the remainder of Jeff Sessions’ term. Sessions had resigned to become President Trump’s attorney general.