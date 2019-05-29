President Trump Tweets Against a Roy Moore Senate Campaign

President Trump has taken to Twitter to speak out against a possible campaign by Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate in 2020. Moore ran for the U.S. Senate in a special election in 2017. Despite being a Republican and well-known for his time as Alabama’s Chief Justice, he lost to Democrat Doug Jones.

This is what Trump said about Moore on Twitter this morning:

Trump had endorsed Moore in 2017 after Moore faced sexual misconduct allegations involving women who were minors at the time of the alleged incidents several decades ago.  Moore denied the allegations.

Moore said in March that he was seriously considering making another try for the U.S. Senate seat. Yesterday, he tweeted that if he ran, he would beat Jones.

But that prediction prompted this tweet from Donald Trump, Jr.:

So far, Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville have entered the Republican race.

Jones won the special election in December 2017 to fill the remainder of Jeff Sessions’ term. Sessions had resigned to become President Trump’s attorney general.

