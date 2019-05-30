Alabama to Play on ABC 32 in Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on August 31

by Alabama News Network Staff

ABC 32 will air Alabama’s football season opener. The Crimson Tide will play in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Duke at 2:30PM CT on August 31 in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“We look forward to welcoming another national television audience to the Capital of College Football for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president in a statement. “It should be an intriguing matchup featuring two storied coaches, a Heisman Trophy favorite and a popular preseason pick to play in this year’s College Football Playoff.”

The 15th edition of the nation’s longest-running kickoff game will feature the first meeting between Duke and Alabama since 2010, an Alabama win in Durham, NC. Alabama leads the all-time series 2-1, having also beaten the Blue Devils in 1972 following a Duke win in 1945.

Duke will be making its first appearance at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, while this year’s matchup will be Alabama’s sixth trip opening the season in Atlanta. The Crimson Tide will look to remain undefeated in the game with a perfect 5-0 record to date and Duke will attempt to secure the ACC’s first Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game victory since 2012.

The teams will battle for The Old Leather Helmet Trophy, one of college football’s newest rivalry-style icons. Traditionally, winners of The Old Leather Helmet don the helmet on the field after the game, starting with the head coach and then rotating from player to player as the team celebrates its victory.