City, County Kick-Off Summer With Plenty Of Youth Activities

by Jalea Brooks

If you’re looking to keep your kids busy in Montgomery this Summer, the city and county has plenty of free ways to stay active and engaged.

The Montgomery City-County Public Library kicked off its summer reading season Thursday with an event called “Didgeridoo Down Under”, which signals the start of six weeks of fun and learning at all 10 MCCPL locations. More information on activities can be found here.

Perhaps your child is an animal lover? Children ages 5-12 years old can register for Camp Zoonique here.It’s a fun-packed, educational experience themed around the animals of our planet.

For students interested in art, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts will offer several camps and activities catering to youth ages 6-18 years old. Click here to explore its summer offerings.

Interested in the Great outdoors? There’s a Free Adventure Program at Gateway Park- with activities like archery, fishing, kayaking and more. More info is available here.

City Pools are open for the season and The Summer Food Service Program will begin serving meals on Monday.

Since 2014, Montgomery’s Summer Youth Initiative has served more than one million meals to students while introducing them to new outdoor sports and hobbies, including kayaking, horseback riding, archery and paddle boating. These activities complement MEF’s ongoing Brain Forest Summer Learning program that works to stem the tide against summer learning loss.

The city and county is also welcoming a fresh batch of employees this Summer.

More than 150 Montgomery youth – ages 16 to 22 years old – were hired by the City and County. They’re earning paychecks and learning more about local government processes, while gaining valuable, practical professional work experience.

Beginning June 3, those hired as part of the City’s 2019 Summer Youth Employment Program will work 30-40 hours per week for various departments, including the Zoo, Parks & Recreation, Risk Management, Planning and the Clean City Commission, at a rate of $9.92 per hour. Montgomery County offered apprenticeships in which those hired will work in several different offices and departments – from Engineering and the Sheriff’s Office to the Probate Office and Tax and Audit.