Rod and Paula Bramblett Remembered in Memorial Service at Auburn Arena

by Alabama News Network Staff

It’s been a heartbreaking day for the Auburn University family. Hundreds gathered at Auburn Arena this afternoon to remember the lives of the Voice of the Auburn Tigers Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula.

They were both killed Saturday night in a wreck in Auburn.

The service was full of laughter and tears as family, friends, colleagues, coaches and athletes all came to remember the Brambletts.

Rod Bramblett had been a broadcaster at Auburn since 1993 and became the lead sports announcer in 2003 after the death of Jim Fyffe. Paula Bramblett also worked for the university in the IT Department.

Some told us they hope Auburn will re-name the press box the Fyffe-Bramblett press box in his memory.

“He dreamed about getting his dream girl. He dreamed about getting his dream family. He dreamed about getting a dream job and you think about it, Rod Bramblett fulfilled everyone of those things and more,” Auburn fan David Cochran, Jr. told Alabama News Network.

“If a man wants to know how to love his wife and how to treat his life, Rod absolutely nailed that statement. And as it relates to how he treated his kids Shelby and Joshua, they were everything to him,” former Auburn basketball coach Sonny Smith said.

“As it relates to travel and on the road, if we were going to unique things like a bowl game, the first thing he would do was come into my office and say what are we doing on family,” Chris Davis, Vice President and General Manager of Auburn Sports said.

“Rod had a sense of humor like no other. Of course my name is Quentin, and every time he called me Q!! He disarmed it And it was just like when you sat down with him for the first time, it was like you had known him for 15 years,” former Auburn linebacker Quentin Riggins said.

“He was just the most kind decent professional and fantastic broadcaster. He nailed it every time we went out there but you didn’t see it from him. We lost our anchor. We lost our rock and he will be missed,” his co-host and former Auburn quarterback Stan White said.

The service ended with a replay of the famous “Kick Six” call from the 2013 Iron Bowl and the song “Living on a Prayer.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Brambletts’ two children. More than $300,000 has been raised in just three days.