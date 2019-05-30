Showers & Storms Possible

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary is creeping its way southward towards our area. This will put us in line for some scattered showers and t-storms through Friday. Not everyone will see rain but these things will develop and move through here. Any storms that develop will remain below severe storm criteria. The front will press onward and setup south of us and this puts us back in a drier pattern for the weekend. Another frontal boundary heads our way early next week but it looks like a dry front. The air behind it is a bit milder so it may feel a bit nicer Tuesday morning. The drier air will be heating up as the week progresses and we’re approaching mid 90s again later next week.