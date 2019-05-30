Spotty Showers And Storms And (Slightly) Cooler Thursday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday was another sensationally hot day across central and south Alabama. Montgomery peaked at 95°. Andalusia reached 100°. The mid-90° heat streak finally comes to an end today. It’s still going to be hot, with highs in the low 90s. There’s also a small chance for a few showers and storms to develop this afternoon. The overall chance for rain is low, with most locations remaining dry. Any showers and storms that form today taper off this evening. We’ll likely see an increase in clouds overnight thanks to an approaching cold front. There could even be a spotty shower around early Friday morning. Overnight lows fall to around 70°.

Expect a few more spotty showers and storms on Friday. The front should swing through the area by the end of the day. It won’t necessarily cool down our temperatures much, but it could bring in some drier air for the weekend. Friday afternoon highs reach the low 90s. Friday night lows drop into the 60s.

The weekend looks dry and mostly sunny. With drier air in place on the backside of the front, temperatures should warm and cool more efficiently. Highs warm into the low 90s, with lows falling into the 60s.

There’s still a tiny chance for rain early next week, but the forecast looks mainly dry through next Thursday. Temperatures may trend back towards the mid-90s by the middle of next week.