A Few Showers Possible Friday; Dry And Mainly Sunny This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Some rain finally returned to the area on Thursday. Not everyone saw it, but there were some heavier downpours across southeast Alabama. The area is dry this morning but there are some clouds streaming through the southern half of the state. A cold front is also entering northwest Alabama. That front sweeps through the area this afternoon, which should clear the sky by this evening. Although it won’t be much cooler this weekend, drier air on the backside of the front should at least make it feel a bit more comfortable. Overnight lows cool into the low to mid 60s overnight.

After a crisp start to Saturday morning, temperatures gradually warm into the low 90s by the afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine throughout the day, with humidity staying relatively low. Temperatures cool into the 60s Saturday night under a clear sky. Sunday looks mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Again, the humidity should stay low for the second half of the weekend.

There’s still a small chance for rain early next week on Monday and Tuesday. The vast majority of our area stays rain free. Temperatures remain hot with highs in the low 90s. Temperatures could peak in the mid 90s next Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. There’s finally a better chance to see rain next Friday, and that round of rain could persist into next weekend.