Hot & Dry Weather

by Shane Butler

It’s looking hot and dry across our area through the weekend. A front has worked through the area and high pressure has moved in behind it. This will provide ample sunshine along with temps in the 90s for highs. An isolated shower can never be ruled out during this time of the year but thinking most remain dry through the weekend into the middle of next week. Later next week, we see an increase in moisture and possibly a better chance for scattered showers and storms. In the mean time, you can expect summer-like conditions to prevail and that shouldn’t interfere with any of your outdoor plans over the weekend.