Lawmakers Approve Medical Marijuana Study Commission

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama lawmakers have voted to create a medical marijuana commission to draft legislation that they might consider next year.

Lawmakers approved the study commission Friday after an original medical marijuana bill hit opposition. The study commission bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey.

Republican Sen. Tim Melson of Florence has said it would be a step forward toward the goal of allowing ailing patients to access medical marijuana.

Melson’s original bill would have allowed patients with certain medical conditions to purchase medical marijuana with a doctor’s approval. The Alabama Senate approved the measure, but the proposal hit opposition in the House.

The approved study commission bill also extends Carly’s Law, a law that allows some patients to access CBD oil through a study at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

