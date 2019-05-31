State Rep. Jimmy Martin Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

State Rep. Jimmy Martin (R-Clanton) died this morning, Alabama News Network has confirmed.

Martin represented District 42, which includes parts of Chilton and Autauga counties. He was elected in 2014, but had served previously in the Legislature from 1998 to 2010.

He was the co-owner of Martin Funeral Home in Clanton.

Gov. Kay Ivey released this statement:

“Early this morning, state Rep. Jimmy Martin lost his battle to cancer. Alabama has truly lost a good man and statesman. His many years of service to the people of Autauga and Chilton counties have made a lasting impact on the future of the entire state. As we enter in the final moments of this Legislative Session, let us remember the contributions that Representative Martin made throughout his tenure. His presence in the Alabama House of Representatives will be greatly missed. I offer my prayers to his family during this difficult time of loss.”

The governor has directed flags to be flown at half-staff on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol Complex and in Autauga and Chilton counties to honor the life and service of Representative Martin.

House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R -Rainsville) released the following statement on behalf of the members of the Alabama House Republican Caucus:

“The members of the House Republican Caucus are saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and colleague, Rep. Jimmy Martin, but we are buoyed by the knowledge that he is free of his cancer and reaping God’s promised reward for a life well-lived.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Our condolences go out to Martin’s family.