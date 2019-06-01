3-Vehicle Crash on I-85 Claims the Life of an Auburn Man

by Mandy McQueen

A three-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Auburn man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Akiethain Jamal Dennison, 29, was killed when the 2005 Mercury Marquis he was driving collided with a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday near Exit 15 north of Montgomery on Interstate 85.

Dennison, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 2019 International tractor-trailer was also involved in the collision. The drivers of the Ford and International were injured.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the interstate opened back up around 8:30 a.m.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.