Dale County Woman Killed in One-Vehicle Crash

by Mandy McQueen

A one-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Dale County woman.

According to Sgt. Drew Brooks with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tanya Faye Hall, 39, was killed when the 2000 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Friday.

Hall died at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained during the crash. Hall was not using a seat belt.

The crash occurred on AL 27 near the Echo community. The crash is still under investigation.