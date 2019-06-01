Terrell Owens, Randy Moss join other ex-NFL and NBA stars in Charity Basketball Game

by Jerome Jones

Alumi from Alex City and Central-Coosa High Schools were at the ASU Acadome today for the third annual Charity Basketball Game.

Fans were able to get autographs, take pictures, and see some explosive basketball from a few ex NFL and NBA stars. Men and Women from both schools participated. The two are only a few miles apart, they know one another by name, and the rivalry is intense.

The game was moved to the Acadome this year after standing-room only crowds in the previous years.

At the end of the day the game is all about friendship, fun, and sewing into the next generation.

” It means a lot. We always talk about reaching back and helping someone from your neighborhood, and that’s what were trying to do is show kids that its not about where you’re from, it’s really about where you’re going and how you carry yourself” said Superbowl XXXV Champion Adalius Thomas.