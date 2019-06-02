Associated Press Honors Alabama News Network for Journalism Excellence

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Associated Press has honored Alabama News Network with several awards for journalism excellence. The awards were presented at a luncheon at the Birmingham Marriott on Saturday.

In the “Best Sports Program” category, our sports team won second prize for our weekly Sunday night “Overtime” sports show, hosted by Darrell Puckett and Paris Tyburski. Our sports team won third place for “Laceup” high school/college football show that airs on Friday nights during football season.

For “Best Sports Anchor”, sports anchor Paris Tyburski won second place.

For “Best Spot News”, a team of Andrew James and Jerome Jones won third place for “Gateway Park Armed Robbery”, as a man told us his harrowing account of how he was accosted and robbed at one of Montgomery’s city parks.

For “Best News Feature”, news anchor Tim Lennox won third place for “King, At Last”, a story that focused on Montgomery’s longstanding efforts to construct a statue to honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

For “Best Documentary”, Alabama News Network won third place for “Top 8 Stories of 2018”, our annual news special that looks back at the most important news stories that happened in our area over the past year.

We are honored to receive this recognition and to bring you News From Where You Live every day. We also want to congratulate the other news outlets across the state that received awards this year.