Drivers React to Roadway Safety Bills

by Justin Walker

Two bills that enforce measures for safer roadways are currently waiting on Governor Kay Ivey’s signature.

One bill is known as the Anti-Road Rage Bill.

It’s designed to prohibit drivers from staying in the left most lane on the interstate for more than a mile and a half without passing another vehicle.

“I just think sometimes people get so impatient or they almost think it’s like a personal offense for somebody to get in the way and this would perhaps reduce that,” Montgomery visitor Jeff Green says.

The other bill requires everyone in a vehicle, including those in the back seat, to wear a seat belt. The bill was named after Roderic Deshaun Scott.

Scott is the Robert E. Lee High School basketball star from Montgomery who died after a car crash in 2016.

“It adds to the safety factor to have that sort of law is everyone is actually obeying it and are aware of it. and that’s unfortunately one of the problems,” Montgomery tourist Bill Rabb says.

Alabama will become the 29th state to require seat belt use by rear seat vehicle occupants.

There are at least 38 states with laws in place to fine drivers for traveling too slow in the left lane. In five states, fines can reach $1,000.