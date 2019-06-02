Warm Weather, Rain Later

by Matt Breland

Warm weather will prevail for the next several days in south/central AL. Highs will continue to be in the lower to mid 90s each day in the upcoming week. We will also see plenty of sunshine and clear skies with very minimal rain chances. An overall dry and warm setup will control our weather, really allowing the temperatures to feel much more summer-like. However the dry pattern is allowing our humidity values to remain lower, which will lead to decent feeling evenings. Lows tonight and tomorrow will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Wednesday could bring the return of some pop up showers and thunderstorms in some isolated locations, rain chances will continue to increase as we go into the later week, otherwise another sunny and warm week ahead for us!