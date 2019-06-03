Hurricane Preparedness

by Matt Breland

June 1 marked the beginning of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season, and now is the time to remain mindful of all the latest information regarding tropical weather.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting a near-normal hurricane season for the Atlantic, which includes 9-15 named storms, 4-8 hurricanes, and 2-4 major hurricanes. However, it only takes one storm to cause a big impact anywhere that they make landfall.

The main development areas for tropical storms are a few hundred miles north of the equator towards the Virgin Islands. This is where the conditions are most favorable for storms to develop. There is abundant warm, moist air, and little change in wind direction with height in these locations. The systems that form out in these locations are the ones that pose threats to the U.S. coastlines. June-August is usually prime time for tropical storms, but September is usually the month with the most activity.

With that being noted, it is important to have a safety plan, and supplies on standby way ahead of time to remain prepared for any type of tropical weather situation. Have a travel plan in mind, in case of an evacuation order. See the image below for more tips from NOAA.

Stay up to date with latest tropical updates from the Weather Authority team only on Alabama News Network.