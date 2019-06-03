Mainly Dry & Very Hot Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

After a mainly sunny, hot, and dry weekend, the status quo continues early this week. Temperatures soared into the mid 90s for most of the area Sunday, with Andalusia even reaching the 100° mark. Temperatures are likely to be very similar this afternoon. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures slowly cool this evening, with upper 80s at 7PM falling into the mid 70s by 11PM. The sky remains clear to mostly clear this evening and overnight. Lows fall into the mid 60s.

Tuesday looks like another mostly sunny and very hot day. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid 90s again, with a couple locations possibly clipping the upper 90s. Rain is not expected. Tuesday night lows fall to around 70°. There’s a very small chance for a spotty shower or two on Wednesday, but most locations remain dry. High temperatures reach the mid 90s.

Decent chances for rain finally return to the forecast on Thursday. The remnants of a potential tropical system, currently situated in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, should make its way onshore this week. That system pumps plenty of tropical moisture into our area, leading to at least scattered showers and storms Thursday. Rain and storms look the most widespread on Friday and Saturday. With the expected rain and storms, temperatures should be held in check. Expect highs near 90° Thursday and possibly only the upper 80s on Friday.

Plenty of available moisture remains in place Saturday and Sunday, leading to scattered/numerous showers and storms each day. Again, that should keep us near-normal for this time of year, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain and storms remain possible early next week.