MPD Hosts Jr. Police Academy For Rising Middle Schoolers

by Jalea Brooks

Montgomery’s Police Department is training up some of it’s youngest officers. June 3rd-7th, MPD is hosting a Jr. Police Academy.

All week long, a couple dozen rising 6th graders are learning the ins and out of the Police Department. They’re also getting lessons in conflict resolution, how to prevent bullying and how to resist gangs.

The academy targets 6th graders because organizers say it’s a critical time for students dealing with peer pressure. “That’s when most of them are initiated into gangs” said Sargeant Yulanda Nichols.

Several students say they want to grow up to wear a badge themselves, but officers say it’s more about building positive relationships between police and the youth they serve.

“They get to see hands on experience that police officers are humans” Nichols explained “we are mothers and fathers and aunts and uncles and grandparents, so they get to see the positive”.

The academy will conclude Friday with a a graduation ceremony. All cadets who graduate will receive a certificate recognizing their completion of the program.