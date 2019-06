MPD Searching for Possible Suspect in Recent Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they want to speak with about a murder.

They released photos of a man who they believe was the last person seen with the victim, Marcus Martin.

Martin’s body was discovered inside his home in the 1200 block of Woodbridge Drive on April, 30.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.

Tips could lead to a cash reward.