New Vision Chantilly 13 Theatre

Secret Life of Pets 2 festival

by Chris Searcy

New Vision Theatres Chantilly 13 will roll out the red carpet for movie-goers on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8 for a special promotion for the opening of Secret Life of Pets 2.

The purpose of the event is to support the Montgomery Humane Society and their mission to prevent cruelty to animals by operating an animal shelter for homeless, abandoned, and unwanted animals. Chantilly 13 will host a pet adoption on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Movie-goers not looking for an addition to their family can drop off pet food, treats, toys, towels and blankets in addition to monetary donations throughout the weekend.

On Friday, Jubilee Farm will be on-site with a petting zoo from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Throughout the weekend, there will be activities and giveaways.

Friday, June 7 – Petting Zoo

12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 8 – Pet Adoption

12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Special thanks to our business partners: Jubilee Farm and Montgomery Humane Society Adoptable Pets