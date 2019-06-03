Political Analyst Steve Flowers Speaks on 2019 Legislative Session

by Danielle Wallace

Alabama’s prison crisis is still on the forefront for lawmakers, following the wrap-up of the 2019 legislative session.

“The justice department is working very closely with the governor’s office and they are being very, very tolerant and harmonious with the state and telling them exactly what they want,” said Political Analyst Steve Flowers.

Political analyst Steve Flowers is calling this session controversial, yet successful.

“From the viewpoint of Governor Kay Ivey. She got everything that she wanted beginning with the gas tax beginning in the special session for infrastructure and proceeding to last week she hit two home runs by getting legislation that gave her power over the pardons and parole board which was statutory,” said Flowers.

Flowers says Governor Ivey’s second win is a constitutional amendment that could change the state’s elected school board.

“If that’s passed by voters next march then she would get to appoint those school board members,” said Flowers.

Despite what could be ahead, Flowers says lawmakers were still successful.

“Anytime the education and general fund budget is passed and passed without controversy it’s a successful session because that’s the only thing that the legislature is given a mandate to do,” said Flowers.