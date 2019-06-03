Rain Ahead For Late Week

by Shane Butler

It’s looking hot and dry through midweek but there’s rain on the way for late week. Dry air along with abundant sunshine will allow temps to top out in the mid 90s for a few more days. A disturbance combined with tropical moisture will converge on the deep south and this opens up the skies for rain. We see showers and storms working in here Thursday and the chance for more rain activity hanging around through the weekend. We definitely need the rain and the clouds along with it will help knock this heat off just a bit.