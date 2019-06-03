Students With Disabilities Learn Life Skills At YLF

by Justin Walker

Alabama high school students with disabilities are learning skills that will help them in the transition to adulthood.

It’s all part of the the Alabama Governor’s Youth Leadership Forum on Troy University’s campus.

“Our main goal is just to help them develop their leadership skills so that they can go back and encourage other people with disabilities,” Alabama Governor’s Youth Leadership Forum Coordinator Karen Jenkins says.

Back for its 21st year, the forum serves as a camp for high school students with different physical and mental disabilities.

The students attend sessions on self-esteem, independent living and etiquette.

Jenkins says the sessions help prepare the students for challenges they may face at work, school, or in every day life.

“Our delegates that come on Sunday, by the time they leave on Thursday, we really want them to know that they can be successful in whatever they do,” Jenkins says.

It’s not all work, however, as the forum includes a Montgomery Biscuits baseball game, a swim party and talent show.

Those activities are aimed at helping the students with social skills.

“It helped me come out of my shell and be more open and it helped me build like a community of people who understand the challenges I face every day,” YLF activity leader Brion Daly says.

“How to communicate with others and how and learning the different things from right and wrong and work,” Darius Heath says.

The participants will travel to the State Capitol to meet state leaders on Wednesday.

The Youth Leadership forum ends with a graduation on Thursday.